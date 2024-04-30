Conflict in Ukraine may develop into nuclear war, top Hungarian diplomat warns

BUDAPEST, April 30. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called for ending the armed conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in order to prevent a new world war, which may become nuclear.

Touching on the situation in Ukraine, he recalled that after the outbreak of the conflict "Western politicians promised to supply the Ukrainian army only with helmets and blankets, then came weapons, tanks, multiple launch systems, warplanes and now the French president [Emmanuel Macron] is dreaming of sending ground troops to Ukraine."

"Regrettably, this Western warmongering madness has gained a new dimension and grown into a nuclear war madness. We have already heard the French president’s statements [on sending troops to Ukraine], moreover, he have also heard the Polish president [Andrzej Duda] speaking about a potential nuclear war," he said in a video address from Dushanbe, where he met with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin. The address was posted on Szijjarto’s Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, "many European politicians are driving themselves to a military frenzy, saying that a nuclear strike may be delivered any moment." "War madness has now emerged in the European political discourse," he added.

He stressed that such developments prove the need for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine. "A truce must be reached as soon as possible and the warring parties must sit down at the negotiating table," Szijjarto said, adding that a step toward this may be taken after the June elections to the European Parliament if political forces standing for ending the Ukrainian conflict win the upper hand.