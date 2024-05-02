Paris, London should reflect on need for tactical nuclear weapons — Macron

LONDON, May 2. /TASS/. Britain and France should reflect on whether they need tactical nuclear weapons in case of a further escalation of tensions in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the British magazine The Economist.

"You are right to ask the question, but I am right not to give you a clear answer. Firstly, because on this issue, silence is golden. Secondly, because we don't engage in political fiction and I don't want to cast doubt on the American guarantee. But it is obviously a question that we must ask ourselves," Macron said.

He also emphasized that the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons was in the interests of the whole of Europe and the world. Macron said France has always rejected the use of tactical nuclear weapons, because its nuclear doctrine was one of unacceptable damage and not that of limited nuclear war.

"The French doctrine is based on the principle of strict sufficiency," he recalled.