NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. US military aid will not save the situation for the Ukrainian army unless Kiev pursues mobilization in three stages, Jack Watling, senior research fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute, said in an op-ed for Foreign Affairs magazine.

According to him, the US "aid package alone will not solve Ukraine’s larger problems" on the frontline. "Ukraine will need to mobilize more people, improve its training pipeline <...> and adequately equip those new troops," the expert noted.

The Ukrainian military will have to "pursue mobilization in three stages," ensuring the rotation of troops stationed on the frontline. However, in Watling’s words, "the most limiting factor is officer training." "This can be addressed, but it must be done imminently if Ukraine is to generate the needed forces by fall," he said, adding: "It is only from such a position that Ukraine can regain the initiative."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sait at a briefing on April 29 that Ukraine had started to receive security assistance under a new aid package announced by Washington. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Western weapons supplies to Kiev cannot change the situation on the battlefield but will only prolong the conflict.