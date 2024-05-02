Ukraine talks without Russia's participation not aimed at result — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict without Russia's participation are not aimed at the result, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked to comment on information about a peace conference on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland, the spokesman said: "We do not understand what kind of milestone this peace conference is. What kind of serious conference with serious expectations, what kind of results can we talk about without Russia's participation? It is absolutely impossible."

"This is a kind of initiative that is not designed for results," Peskov added.

He pointed out that Russia's position on the peace talks is well known. "It is consistent, it is absolutely transparent, it has been repeated many times and confirmed by our president," the spokesman added.

On April 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held talks in the Kremlin, after which the Russian leader reiterated that Moscow had never refused to settle disputes peacefully and had always been inclined to this very option of conflict resolution. The Belarusian head of state noted that the Istanbul agreements worked out in the spring of 2022 could serve as a starting point for negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.