Much to be done for recognition of Kiev regime's crimes as genocide — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The results of Russian investigators' work to collect evidence sufficient for the Kiev regime's crimes to be recognized as genocide are already tangible, but a great deal is still to be done to this end, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"This is a very complicated matter, because such accusations [of genocide] require immense preparatory work. We know that our investigative bodies are working to put on record all relevant crimes by the Kiev regime. As far as we know, this work is going on with many professionals involved. Based on the results of this work, we will initiate the next steps," Peskov said. At the same time, he said, how realistic these steps will be will depend on the results of this work.

"There are already quite a few results, but some hard work in this area is still ahead," he emphasized.