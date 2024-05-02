Peace talks on Ukraine make no sense without Moscow — Russian Embassy

GENEVA, May 2. /TASS/. The launch of the peace process on Ukraine makes no sense without Russia's participation, the Russian Embassy to Switzerland told TASS, commenting on the Swiss authorities' decision to hold a conference on the Ukrainian settlement in Burgenstock on June 15-16 without inviting Russia.

"We have taken note of the Foreign Ministry's report. Our position remains unchanged: it makes no sense to talk about launching the peace process without Russia’s participation," the embassy's press service said. "The holding of the so-called peace conference is in fact nothing but pushing through Kiev's notorious 'peace formula', which is a set of ultimatums," the embassy said.

"We do not accept the language of ultimatums," the embassy stressed.

As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. Russia has not been invited "as of now."

The purpose of the June 15-16 conference in Burgenstock, as it is seen in Bern, is to "bring the future peace process closer and develop practical steps towards it." The authorities say that all participants "will be able to express ideas and visions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine." In addition, the foreign ministry emphasized that participants in the gathering on Ukraine would try to define a roadmap for involving both parties to the conflict in the peace process and develop a common understanding of its possible framework.