Kremlin spokesman says Zelensky’s fate is sealed

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he believes the fate of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is sealed.

"Zelensky's fate is definitely sealed," the spokesman said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." program, a fragment of which journalist Pavel Zarubin posted on Telegram.

The comment concerns both the fate of Zelensky and the outcome of the Russian special military operation, according to the post. The full program will be aired on Sunday.

Peskov reiterated earlier this week that Russia will succeed with its special military operation.