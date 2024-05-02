Russian troops liberate Berdychi community in DPR over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units fully liberated the community of Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations, improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry, 42nd and 47th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Sokol, Novopokrovskoye and Progress in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions, repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks and eliminated over 150 enemy troops and 13 pieces of equipment in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault, 30th and 67th mechanized, 13th and 31st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka, Borovaya and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 77th airmobile, 110th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 150 personnel, a tank, 5 motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and two D-30 howitzers in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 270 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 270 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of foreign legion mercenaries and the Ukrainian army’s 79th and 92nd air assault, 46th and 81st airmobile, 28th and 93rd mechanized, 107th and 112th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Belogorovka, Grigorovka, Maksimilyanovka, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka and Paraskoviyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost as many as 270 personnel, a tank and four motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, a Nota electronic warfare station and three field ammunition depots in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Kiev loses 380 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 380 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"They repulsed 10 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 78th separate air assault regiment, 68th jaeger, 142nd infantry, 23rd, 24th, 100th and 115th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Leninskoye, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Solovyovo, Semyonovka and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 380 personnel, 5 armored combat vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, a German-made 155mm PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system and a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops repulse Ukrainian counterattack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions and repulsed a Ukrainian army counterattack in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 72nd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Urozhainoye, Makarovka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 100 personnel, two 155mm M777 howitzers and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel of the [Ukrainian army’s] 35th and 37th marine infantry brigades, 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Mikhailovka, Ivanovka and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 30 personnel, 2 motor vehicles and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers over past day

Russian troops destroyed two combat vehicles of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two US-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a missile and ammunition production workshop, a missile/artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army and inflicted casualties on enemy manpower and military hardware in 117 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 25 Ukrainian UAVs, 2 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2 smart bombs and three rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 2 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and three rockets of the US-made HIMARS and of the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 593 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,673 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,898 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,277 multiple rocket launchers, 9,246 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,441 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.