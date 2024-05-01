Colombia to sever diplomatic relations with Israel on May 2 — president

HAVANA, May 1. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has promised that his country will sever diplomatic relations with Israel on May 2.

"Here before you, the transitional government and the president inform you that tomorrow diplomatic relations with the State of Israel will be severed because its president and its government are carrying out genocide," Petro said, speaking at an event on the occasion of the International Workers' Solidarity Day.

"I think that today all the people in the streets, millions, agree with us," Semana magazine has quoted him as saying.

"It can't be like this. We cannot afford to go back to a period of genocide and the annihilation of an entire people before our eyes," Petro noted. "If Palestine dies, will humanity die, too. We can't let this happen."

The Colombian government is radicalized against Israel, but at the same time it has not condemned the Palestinian Hamas movement for its attacks. Some time ago, Gali Dagan, the Israeli ambassador to Bogota, was summoned to the Colombian Foreign Ministry for consultations.