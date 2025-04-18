Energy cooperation becomes increasingly valuable globally — Russian energy minister

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. Energy cooperation becomes increasingly valuable in today’s world, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing.

"Indeed, our peoples have always been, are and will always be close neighbors and reliable partners. Today I am here to discuss the issues of development of energy cooperation, which becomes increasingly valuable in the world now," he said.

Tsivilyov is currently on a working visit to China. The Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday that Russian and Chinese officials had held talks in Beijing on the prospects for expanding Russian energy supplies to China. The parties are also considering the possibility of implementing joint projects in the field of liquified natural gas.