Electric vehicles may account for 10% of the Russian car market by 2030

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The share of electric vehicles in the Russian automotive market could reach 10% within the next five years, with the majority of that share comprised of mass-market electric cars, according to CEO of the Avilon automotive group Alexander Nikonov.

"Global experience suggests a target figure of around 20%. I certainly don’t believe it will reach 20% in Russia due to climatic factors, but 10% within a five-year horizon is clearly achievable for us. To me, it’s completely obvious that it will be 10%," he told journalists.

According to him, premium electric vehicles will account for one-tenth of that market share, while the primary niche will be occupied by mass-market models.

Data from the analytical agency Autostat indicate that the market for new electric vehicles in Russia set a new record in 2024, with 17,800 vehicles sold - an increase of 26.4% compared to 2023. However, in the Q1 of 2025, sales declined by 68.5% year-over-year to 1,900 units.