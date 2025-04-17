Russian Railways repels 2.7 mln cyberattacks on its infrastructure in 2024

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Railways recorded a historic number of cyberattacks on its infrastructure in 2022. In 2024, the company repelled 2.7 mln attacks, according to Russian Railways Deputy CEO Evgeny Charkin.

"In terms of information security, for obvious reasons, we held the national record in spring 2022 for the number of attacks – we were targeted more than the Gosuslugi public services website in April 2022. Last year, we repelled 2.7 mln attacks on our infrastructure," he said.

Earlier in April, Russian Railways reported that its website and mobile app had been subjected to a massive DDoS attack, temporarily disrupting their operation. However, ticket offices at stations and terminals functioned as usual, and ticket sales continued without interruption.