Starbucks files applications to register 14 trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Starbucks Corporation filed applications with the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register 14 trademarks in Russia. According to the service's database, the applications were submitted from late May to June 1.

Vedomosti reported earlier that the applications include trademarks for classes 21, 30, 35 and 43 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), including instant coffee, preparation of beverages and food for consumption on the spot, management of a loyalty program, etc.

The company also wants to register Starbucks, Starbucks coffee, Frappuccino, and other brands under this classification, the newspaper noted.

In March 2022, the US multinational chain of coffeehouses Starbucks announced the suspension of all business activities in Russia, including the delivery of products to the country. Then the company announced its decision to leave the Russian market. Starbucks assets were acquired in partnership by restaurateur Anton Pinsky, businessman Timur Yunusov, and the Sindika company, creating the chain of coffeehouses Stars Coffee.