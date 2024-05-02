Russia, Vietnam expanding cooperation in traditional, new spheres — Russian Ambassador

HANOI, May 2. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia are proactively widening cooperation in traditional and new spheres of bilateral interaction, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko told reporters.

Restrictions and sanctions introduced by the West against Russia has "certain effects" on bilateral relations and pose certain problems to them, where the issue of bilateral payments in transactions being the most challenging, the Ambassador said. "The governments of the two countries are proactively overcoming difficulties and certain problems have already been solved. I am confident we will be able by join efforts to overcome all the existing difficulties and provide for progress in strengthening Vietnamese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership," the diplomat said.

Further to traditional spheres like electric power sector, oil and gas production, culture, science and education, Russia is also interested to cooperate in Vietnam in new areas of interaction, such as green energy, the Ambassador added. "Large Russian corporations, including Zarubezhneft, are considering opportunities for implementing wind park projects in the territory of Vietnam in central and southern parts of the country, while Novatek, a leading liquefied natural gas producer in Russia - is interesting in cooperating with Vietnam in this area, which may bring a power of good to both countries, Bezdetko noted.

"We hope negotiations held at present with interested Vietnamese partners will lead to creation of new interaction projects," the Ambassador added.