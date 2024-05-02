Truck runs over 29 children in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, May 2. /TASS/. A truck ran over a group of children in Kyrgyzstan, injuring 29 of them, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"In the Suzak district of the Jalal-Abad Region, a Porter truck ran over a group of children, injuring 29 of them, aged 9 to 16," the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 18 children and teenagers were hospitalized after the accident, seven of them are in intensive care.

The incident occurred at an event where a mass reading of the Epic of Manas (a very long and traditional epic poem of the Kyrgyz people - TASS) was taking place.

According to preliminary information, the hit-and-run on a group of schoolchildren was unintentional; the car drove itself down the hill for an unknown reason.