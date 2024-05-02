Iran sanctions UK Defense Secretary for supporting Israel's actions — MFA

DUBAI, May 2. /TASS/. Iran has imposed sanctions on British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, senior officials of the UK armed forces, the British military base at Akrotiri in Cyprus, and three companies for supporting Israeli actions aimed at violating the rights of the Palestinian people.

According to a statement on the telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the sanctions were imposed "for deliberate support and facilitation of the Israel Zionist regime’s actions, including committing terrorist acts against regional and international peace and security, systematic violation of human rights, warmongering, use of heavy weaponry and prohibited weapons against civilian, blocked, displacement of the Palestinian people, expansion of illegal settlement in occupied territory and continuation of occupation."

Iran's restrictions also target Director of Defense Intelligence of British Army Adrian Bird, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command James Hockenhull, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Sharon Nesmith, Assistant chief of the General Staff Paul Raymond Griffiths, as well as Commander of RAF Akrotiri Royal Air Force in Cyprus Simon Cloke. Tehran has extended sanctions to British defense companies Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt and Rafael UK.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also imposed restrictions against UK Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond and its commander Peter Ivans, as well as the commander of Commander of UK Royal navy in Red Sea HMC Richmond Richard Kemp. The ships were entrusted with the task of ensuring the safety of navigation in the sea due to the increased activity of the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah, who promised that they would fire at ships associated with Israel until the Jewish state ceases its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, Iran "condemns the act of the UK regime for supporting, facilitating and refraining from countering the destructive acts of aforementioned individuals and entities which is violation of international obligations of the UK regime regarding combatting terrorism."

The ministry notes that Tehran introduces the sanctions against London "on a reciprocal basis."

On April 25, UK authorities extended restrictive measures against two individuals and four companies associated with the production of Iranian drones and missiles. On April 18, the kingdom also introduced restrictions against Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, and the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).