MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The situation in the city of Chasov Yar, which is controlled by the Kiev forces, is still complicated and will remain difficult for two more weeks for the Ukrainian troops trying to hang on to the settlement, local Ukrainian media quoted a political observer Kirill Sazonov as saying.

"It will be difficult [for the Ukrainian forces] specifically here [in Chasov Yar] in the next two weeks," Sazonov, who according to Ukrainian media is on the combat line fighting for Ukraine, stated on his Telegram channel. "Everybody knows what’s happening and everyone is aware of the situation."

Sazonov added that the situation is difficult for Ukrainian troops and especially dangerous on the flanks with roads leading to the city under constant fire. According to him, traveling to and from Chasov Yar has "long been a crapshoot."

Last month, retired Ukrainian general Sergey Krivonos stated that the Ukrainian troops fighting near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are in dire straits, facing a shortage of both personnel and equipment.

Krivonos added that the loss of Chasov Yar would create a threat to Ukrainian positions in Konstantinovka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

Adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS in April that freshly mobilized Ukrainian soldiers were holding the first line of defense in Chasov Yar and Ukraine’s combat group there was daily sustaining heavy casualties.