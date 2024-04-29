Chinese diplomat comments on Blinken’s warning on support to Russia

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. China has the right to maintain trade and economic relations with all states, including Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told a briefing in comments on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the US would take action if support for Russia continued.

"China's right to normal trade and economic exchanges based on equality and mutual benefit with all countries in the world, including Russia, should not be violated or undermined," Lin Jian said. "China is neither the initiator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it. China is in no way adding oil to the fire and has not taken the opportunity to benefit," he emphasized.

The diplomat pointed out that the US was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunition and at the same time making unfounded accusations regarding trade between China and Russia. "So, who is adding fuel to the fire in the Ukrainian issue?" he asked.

China's legitimate rights and interests brook no interference, LI Jian stressed. "We urge the United States to stop casting aspersions [on China], exerting pressure and shifting responsibility to others. We urge it to stop indiscriminately imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies, but to play a constructive role in ending the crisis as soon as possible," he said.

Lin Jian reiterated that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis remains unchanged. Beijing is in favor of negotiations and a political settlement, he said.

Earlier, Blinken accused China of allegedly supplying dual-use goods to Russia, thus strengthening its defense industry. "We’re looking to them to act, and … if they don’t, we will," Blinken said. Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Blinken in Beijing on April 26 that China and the United States have the right to choose their own friends and partners.