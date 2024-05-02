SIMFEROPOL, May 2. /TASS/. The Crimean interethnic mission has publicly asked Russian investigative authorities to open a criminal case against Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for terrorism against Russian regions, the head of the mission Zaur Smirnov told TASS.

Earlier, Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN Sergey Kislitsa hinted on his X page that the Crimean Bridge could be attacked. The same was repeatedly stated by Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials. The territory of the Crimean peninsula is regularly being attacked by Ukrainian missiles and drones.

"Zelensky leads and directs terrorist activities against Crimea and other Russian regions that have resulted in human casualties. This activity should be subject to criminal prosecution and investigation. I believe that Russia's investigative bodies should open a criminal case against Zelensky," Smirnov said, adding that Zelensky promotes the cultivation of Nazism in Ukraine, which was one of the goals of the special military operation.

The Crimean interethnic mission was created to strengthen interethnic harmony. It includes a number of public organizations. The mission provides assistance to the residents of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions who suffered from Ukrainian shelling.

On March 16, 2014, a referendum was held on the peninsula’s reunification with Russia. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, the overwhelming majority of whom supported reunification (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol). On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on the admission of Crimea and Sevastopol to Russia, and on March 21, the document was ratified by the Federal Assembly (full parliament). Despite the convincing results of the referendum, reflecting the clear will of the local population, Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.