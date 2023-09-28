US-led coalition’s aircraft create dangerous situations in Syria ten times in past day

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The aircraft and drones of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition created dangerous situations in Syria’s Al-Tanf area ten times in the past day, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten violations were recorded in the Al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours by three pairs of F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighters and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition," Kulit specified.

According to him, by such actions, the coalition continues to create dangerous conditions for air incidents, raising tensions in Syrian airspace.

Kulit added that one shelling attack on the positions of Syrian government troops by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) had been recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day.