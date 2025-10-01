Retail turnover in Russia rises by 2.8% in August

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s retail turnover in August 2025 increased by 2.8% year-on-year, reaching 5.35 trillion rubles ($65.6 bln), while from January to August, it grew by 2.2% compared with the same period last year, totaling 39.4 trillion rubles ($483.5 bln), according to Rosstat data.

In August, 96.5% of retail turnover was generated by trading organizations and individual entrepreneurs operating outside markets. Retail markets and fairs accounted for 3.5% of turnover (compared with 96% and 4%, respectively, in August 2024).

According to the agency, in August 2025, the composition of retail turnover comprised 46.9% for food products, including beverages, and tobacco products, and 53.1% for non-food goods (compared with 46.3% and 53.7%, respectively, in August 2024).