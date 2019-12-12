Defense contractor completes delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops

The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank, featuring an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Omsktransmash (part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has completed the delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday. "The upgrade allows enhancing the vehicle’s basic combat properties: its firepower, defense capability, mobility and crew’s control. The tanks are successfully undergoing all the trials: the gas turbine engine does not fail even in the most severe frost. It is not without reason that the T-80BVM has been dubbed ‘Arctic’ for its unique properties and the vehicle’s easy operation in low temperatures," the press office quoted Omsktransmash CEO Igor Lobov as saying.

Before its delivery to the troops, each combat vehicle underwent a factory check of all its systems and the required trials at a testing range and its acceptance by the customer, Rostec noted. At the first stage of the trials, the combat vehicle test-fires all its weapons. After that, it enters running tests on a track across rough terrain where steep slopes 3-7 meters high interchange with unpaved roads and rugged sections with a large number of turns, it said. After that, Defense Ministry representatives accept combat vehicles. In the assembly workshop, specialists check the combat vehicle’s fire control system and loading mechanism, carry out necessary technical work and coating and supply it with spare parts, tools and other accessories, the Rostec press office informed.