MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Ukraine's leadership should come to terms with the fact that they are going to have to give up certain territories in order to end the conflict with Russia, Polish right-wing libertarian presidential candidate from the Confederation Freedom and Independence Slawomir Mentzen said.

"Poland wants a sovereign Ukraine. Suspending this conflict increases the possibility of sovereign Ukraine’s existence. Currently, the Ukrainians are losing steam - the longer this war goes on, the worse the situation in Ukraine will be," the politician said on Radio Zet, responding to a question about Poland's interest in freezing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the current line of contact.

On October 10, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera wrote that Kiev would be ready for a ceasefire along the current front line, without recognizing the loss of territory, in exchange for some security guarantees from the United States and admission to the European Union. According to the publication, as Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky embarks on a European tour that will see him make stops in Paris, Rome and Berlin, he will seek assurances on fast-tracked entry into the European Union for his country. On Thursday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had not received any signals about Kiev’s readiness for a ceasefire along the established front line, and that no action had been taken in this regard.

Russia has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula promoted by Ukraine as unrealistic and emphasized the need to take realities on the ground into consideration. A while ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and abandoning plans to join NATO. Moscow also believes that all Western sanctions on Russia must be removed and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed.