Lebanese army warns citizens south Beirut dangerous due to explosions

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. The Lebanese Army Command has warned citizens of the danger of being in the southern neighborhoods of Beirut due to the ongoing explosions of personal communication devices there.

"We call on the residents of the capital not to travel to the southern neighborhoods of the city for security reasons," the military said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

In addition, car drivers are advised to leave the city's main streets so as not to interfere with the passage of ambulances to hospitals.

The country’s Health Ministry reported that one person was killed and more than 100 wounded in Beirut as a result of explosions of portable radios. Victims of the cyberattack were also reported from the Western Beqaa neighborhood, where three people died from the detonation of personal devices.

According to the authorities, in addition to portable radios, solar and lithium batteries exploded in a number of areas as a result of the hacking attack.