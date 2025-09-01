Putin, Trump agreed on further steps on Ukraine at their Alaska talks — Kremlin aide

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. During their summit meeting in Alaska, the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, agreed upon further steps on settling the Ukrainian crisis, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"These agreements were the continuation of contacts we, and the president in particular, had held with Trump’s special envoy, Mr. [Steve] Witkoff. The results of Witkoff’s five visits, especially his latest visit, served as a basis for the talks between our president and the president of the United States. And after that, the presidents agreed on how they will proceed," he said in an interview with VGTRK host Pavel Zarubin.

Apart from that, according to the Kremlin aide, "a lot of mutual understandings" were reached in Anchorage. "And as far as I can see, both the American side and our side continue working based on this agreement, including in contacts with other leaders," he added.