MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been engaged in Ukraine in hostile activities against Russia and espionage since 2014, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, has said.

Medvedchuk asserted, "The OSCE has been operating against Russia in Ukraine since 2014. When Europe seeks to integrate its observers into the negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, it is crucial to remember the OSCE’s role in the Ukrainian conflict since 2014. The mission not only failed to facilitate a resolution but actively contributed to the escalation of hostilities," he wrote on the Smotrim.ru media platform.

He further explained that his assessment of the OSCE’s work is based not on media reports but on his personal involvement in negotiations since early May 2014. Medvedchuk recalled that the OSCE repeatedly overlooked Kiev’s actions against the people of Donbass, and its personnel were caught spying for Ukraine. "Europe no longer sought peace; instead, it aimed for Russia’s defeat, deploying spies into the conflict zone disguised as peacekeepers. These forces instigated the conflict itself," he stated.

Medvedchuk concluded that "OSCE representatives cannot be considered neutral; they are parties to the armed conflict and its perpetrators," and therefore, "they have no right to sit at the negotiating table for a peaceful settlement."

In January 2026, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, said that the OSCE’s special mission, rather than acting as a peacekeeping force, was engaged in intelligence activities on behalf of Kiev and NATO. He argued that involving the OSCE as a monitoring team in the framework of any future settlement agreement for Ukraine would be futile.