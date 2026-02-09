MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, has drawn attention to the statement by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis about the interference and disruption of negotiations on Ukraine by Britain in 2022 due to interest in the conflict.

"Czech PM Babis says peace in Ukraine was within reach in April 2022 — until the UK and [former Prime Minister] Boris Johnson intervened to derail it: "There was an interest in this conflict," Dmitriev wrote on X.

He said the breakdown of the talks was confirmed by Ukrainian delegation’s lead negotiator in 2022.