Serbian president announces plans to resign by fall, hold elections in 3-4 months

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he may announce his resignation by early September, adding that early parliamentary elections could be held within the next three to four months.

"Yes, that makes sense - we will have elections soon. When I say 'soon,' I mean within the next three or four months. <...> As for whether I will run for prime minister, whatever I do and whatever decision I make, everything will be transparent, just as it was with the announcement of my resignation. When that happens, it won't come as a surprise to anyone. Whether it's in August or on September 1, it doesn't matter to the people. They can expect it now or at the end of July," Vucic said at a press conference.

On June 27, Vucic announced that he would step down as president "in a few weeks" and pledged to help the ruling Serbian Progressive Party secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Before that, he had said that early parliamentary elections would be held in the fall, between late September and mid-November.