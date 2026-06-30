Expansion of NATO infrastructure in East Asia aimed against China, Russia — expert

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The expansion of NATO’s military infrastructure in East Asia is directed toward the containment of both China and Russia, Deputy Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Dmitry Kiku told TASS.

"Until recently, Russia was viewed by Western countries as well as Japan and South Korea as a strategic opponent, while China was exclusively considered a trade-economic rival. But given China’s growing economy and military buildup, this vision has grown more hawkish, with China now being designated as a military-political opponent. NATO’s actions in Asia in this regard are aimed at containing both China and the Russian Federation," he said.

However, the expert continued, NATO’s strategy "will not yield the necessary result as China has made significant progress in developing its naval component." According to him, statements from the West may be viewed as hype rather than real actions that could cause clear damage to the Chinese side.

As regards Japan, Kiku recalled that the country is designated as an enemy nation, based on the UN Charter, as he advised the East Asian country to prioritize its economic interests and the security of its population over loud statements.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said Japan and the United States are discussing the Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization, a NATO-style collective security and defense framework. According to him, Washington is increasing its military buildup in the Asia-Pacific as it focuses on developing the capabilities of its regional allies.