LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost roughly 10,000 troops, including foreign mercenaries in battles with Russian forces in the special military operation area over the week and the trend of Kiev’s mounting troop losses has persisted for the sixth consecutive week, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The enemy’s sanitary and irrecoverable losses amounted to 10,075 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries or 550 more compared to the previous reporting period. The trend towards the growth of losses among the Ukrainian military personnel has been observed for the sixth consecutive week," the military expert wrote on his VKontakte social media account, giving an analysis of the Russian Defense Ministry’s data,

Russia’s Battlegroup East operating in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions inflicted the largest losses on Ukrainian troops over the week, he said.

During the past week, Russian forces destroyed over 4,500 Ukrainian drones, nearly 500 various combat vehicles, 77 field artillery guns, five multiple rocket launchers and 38 enemy electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, he specified.