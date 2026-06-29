Ombudswoman’s office documents every account of torture in Ukrainian captivity

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The office of Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova leaves no report of torture, abuse, or other violations against Russian fighters and civilians on the territory of Ukraine unaddressed and documents every violation.

"The Commissioner’s office documents all accounts of cruel treatment of Russian military personnel and civilians returning from the territory of Ukraine. Every report of torture, abuse, threats, unlawful detention, and other violations is taken up for action," Lantratova told TASS.

She explained that this documentation work is conducted during every exchange. "During these exchanges, we speak with freed service members. We also talk with civilians we manage to bring home. Our priority is to record the facts and determine what kind of help is needed: medical, psychological, or legal," the ombudsman detailed.

She noted that some information requires additional verification, which is why she refrained from citing the number of reports "until the verification process is complete." "But I can say with certainty: no such account is left unaddressed," Lantratova added.