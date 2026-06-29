Armenia to have to take into account Russia’s view on Trump Route — MFA

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The transport corridor under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project will pass through an area guarded by Russian and Armenian border guards one way or another, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said, adding that Yerevan will need to take Moscow’s view into account.

"The Trump Route will pass through an area guarded by Russian border troops, who have for decades been securing Armenia’s borders with Turkey and Iran alongside their Armenian counterparts. Thus, one way or another, Russia’s position will have to be taken into account, as will that of the Eurasian Economic Union. We therefore believe that the project would only benefit from Russian participation," he said in an interview with RTVI.

"By all appearances, the road will have to be built to the Russian track gauge to ensure seamless connectivity with Azerbaijan," Galuzin said, adding that "Armenia’s railways are managed by the South Caucasus Railway Closed Joint-Stock Company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways."

"Regarding the Eurasian Economic Union, transit through Armenia must be carried out in accordance with the norms and rules of the Eurasian Economic Union, an organization Armenia states it does not wish to leave," he noted.

On August 8, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport link between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

On April 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with TASS that the signing of the agreement to implement the Trump Route project had disrupted the regional balance within the South Caucasus.