World central banks intend to reduce dollar share in reserves — Reuters

LONDON, June 30. /TASS/. The world's central banks intend, for the first time, to reduce rather than increase the share of the US dollar in their international reserves over the next decade, according to the results of a study by the OMFIF analytical center published by Reuters.

The shift in sentiment has been driven by growing political risks associated with the US currency, as well as expectations that the global financial system will transition toward a more multipolar model. At the same time, central banks plan to increase their holdings of gold and are showing heightened interest in several other reserve currencies, including the British pound, the Norwegian krone, and the New Zealand dollar.

The survey included 90 central banks, state pension funds and sovereign wealth funds managing assets worth approximately $10 trillion. More than two-thirds of the central banks surveyed also reported plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies in their operations in the coming years.