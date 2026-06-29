Zelensky moves to real terror against Belarus — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has moved from verbal threats against Belarus to practical steps, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said, referring to the June 17 Ukrainian drone attack on a bus carrying a Belarusian youth football team.

"By intentionally killing civilians, by intentionally attacking an absolutely peaceful object - a bus that was transporting children to participate in sports competitions - the Kiev regime has shown that it has, so to speak, switched from verbal threats against Belarus, which its leader Zelensky has voiced recently, to practical actions. And, of course, such barbaric actions deserve every possible condemnation and resolute opposition," he said in an interview with RTVI.

On June 17, Ukraine attacked a youth football team bus coming from Belarus while it was in Russia's Bryansk Region with the help of an airplane-type drone. A few days after the attack, Zelensky threatened official Minsk, saying that he was ready to give the order to attack equipment which he claimed is located on Belarusian territory along the border with Ukraine if it was not removed within a week.

Galuzin said that in assessing the strike on the bus carrying children, he is guided "by the statement of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, which called a spade a spade, namely, that this was a criminal, terrorist, Nazi action by the Kiev regime. A resolute protest was given, demands were made to punish the perpetrators."

"On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, a comment strongly condemning this latest criminal, terrorist, Nazi attack by the Kiev regime. We stand in full solidarity with our Belarusian friends here. We are completely on the same wavelength with them."