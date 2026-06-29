West's coercive policies undermine global stability — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The collective West's use of blackmail and pressure tactics runs counter to the UN Charter, thus increasing instability on the global and regional levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In breach of the UN Charter, countries of the ‘collective West’ employ various methods of blackmail and pressure en masse: from illegitimate unilateral sanctions to direct military aggression. All of this exacerbates instability on the global and regional levels," the minister said in his welcome address to organizers and participants of the 69th annual meeting of the Russian Association of International Law.

He reiterated that the UN Charter defines the basic rules of interaction between countries, including the sovereign equality of nations, non-interference into their domestic affairs, peoples’ right to self-determination, unacceptability of the use of force or threat of force and the need to protect human rights and basic freedoms.

"To follow the principles of this foundational document in all their entirety, totality and interconnectedness - is the prerequisite for the peaceful development of all mankind and for forming a fair multipolar world order," he said.

The top Russian diplomat added that Russia, along with numerous like-minded countries representing the global majority, will continue its effort to resist other countries’ attempts to exacerbate global instability and other dangerous trends.

"At the same time, we will continue our effort to solidify the international legal framework for global affairs. In this regard, we count on contributions from Russia’s academic circles," Lavrov concluded.