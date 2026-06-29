Russia says does not accept ultimatums, not to allow decisions to be imposed on itself

UN, June 29. /TASS/. Russia does not bargain under pressure, does not accept ultimatums, and will not allow to be imposed decisions contrary to its fundamental interests, said Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia’s acting permanent representative to the United Nations.

"Russia does not accept ultimatums, does not bargain under pressure, and will not allow decisions to be imposed on itself that contradict the fundamental interests of its national security," she said at a meeting of the Security Council dedicated to the Ukrainian strike on a bus carrying Belarusians in the Bryansk Region.

Yevstigneyeva also noted that the Western members of the UN Security Council, whose governments supply weapons to the Kiev authorities, are direct accomplices in the crimes.

"By continuing to stubbornly and irresponsibly pump Kiev with weapons, you have long been complicit in its numerous crimes. You bear direct political and moral responsibility for them," she said.