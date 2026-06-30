Child’s death in Moscow Region, discussions on fuel imports: topics of Kremlin’s briefing

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The death of a child in Yegoryevsk in the Moscow Region due to a drone attack and discussions with other countries on potential fuel imports were the main topics of Tuesday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled his key statements.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

- The head of state’s schedule is expected to be busy, though without any major public events.

- The Russian leader has an international phone call scheduled for later today.

On death of child in Moscow Region

- The death of a child in Yegoryevsk, near Moscow, due to a drone attack is the result of the Kiev regime's actions: "Civilians are suffering, and children are dying. This is the result of the actions of the Kiev regime. Everyone must know this. And everyone must remember this."

- Russia calls on the international community to pay attention to the Kiev regime's crimes against the civilian population: "Once again, we would like to take this opportunity to draw the international community’s attention to these criminal acts committed by the Kiev regime."

On fuel situation

- The Kremlin will not disclose which countries it is in contact with over potential fuel imports: "For obvious reasons, we will not discuss this."

- If agreements on fuel imports are reached at reasonable prices, it will be another step toward stabilizing the market: "If agreements [on fuel supplies to Russia] are reached at reasonable prices, then this will happen. This will be another step toward stabilizing the market, and [this step] is aimed at curbing this panic-driven demand."

- A package of measures to stabilize the fuel market is being discussed with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak: "Alexander Novak, in fact, is personally handling these issues on a daily basis. A package of measures to stabilize the fuel market is being discussed both at meetings with the president and at Novak’s daily meetings."

- For details, "in this case, it is best to contact the government, specifically Alexander Novak’s office."