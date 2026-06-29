IN BRIEF: No injuries reported as Russia downs total of 209 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 209 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Sea of Azov as well as the Black Sea over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has collected key details about drone attacks.

Scope

- Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on June 28 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on June 29, on-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 209 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the ministry reported.

- Namely, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Moscow, Oryol, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, and Tula Regions, the Republic of Crimea, as well as the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the ministry specified.

- Drones were destroyed in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and two districts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on his Max channel.

- Last night, air defenses destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on his Max channel.

- The Donbass Dome air defense system destroyed 34 Ukrainian drones over the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the DPR defense headquarters reported.

- As many as 29 UAVs were downed in Sevastopol over the past day, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Max channel.

Impact

- Sevastopol’s Rescue Service registered minor damage to four private homes, according to Razvozhayev.

- Coniferous litter caught fire over an area of 8 hectares due to falling drone debris, as 13 hotbeds of fire were spotted.

- A fire affecting vineyards over an area of 200 square km has already been extinguished.

- A bridge in Novoazovsk in the southern DPR was partially damaged following last night’s Ukrainian drone attack, the head of the municipality, Vasily Ovcharov, told TASS.