US waging proxy war on Russia in Ukraine, not taking steps to end it — former US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The United States is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and isn’t taking any "real steps" to end this conflict, former House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

"So, I’ve always felt like America should’ve never been involved. However, to be honest with you, I think America was involved [in the Ukraine conflict] from the beginning. And it was on a much deeper level with our Pentagon and CIA and the intelligence. That’s what I have been very much against," the former lawmaker said.

"So, it has always seemed to me to be a proxy war between America and Russia. In Ukraine. And through Ukraine. And I cannot even tell you how strongly I am against that," Taylor Greene emphasized. "I think it’s completely wrong. America has no place doing that. But our country has historically done that repetitively in many other countries and facilitated regime change and wars, and civil wars. And so, that is the part of our government that I am very much against," the former House of Representatives member noted.

At the same time, she said that she has not seen the US taking concrete steps to put an end to the Ukraine conflict. "He [US President Donald Trump] can say ‘It’s not my war’. He didn’t start it. However, when you become president, it’s like you buy a car. And so, you get all the problems that come with the car and it’s your responsibility. So, it’s his responsibility. And I haven’t seen the steps, the real steps taken to stop it," Taylor Greene said.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the main like-minded figures and allies of the current US leader, who also represents the US Republican Party. Taylor Greene is widely regarded as one of the prominent figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was Trump’s main political slogan in the 2016 election and has since become firmly established in the US lexicon. However, several months ago, the US President cut ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of Washington’s military interventions abroad and Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.