Russian farmers have harvested over 1 mln tons of grain from new crop

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian farmers have harvested over 1 mln tons of grain from the new crop, with this year’s average yield 1.5 times higher than last year’s, the Russian Agriculture Ministry reported.

"The harvest campaign in Russia is gaining momentum, with operations completed on an area of 279,700 hectares. To date, Russian farmers have harvested 1.24 mln tons of grain. The average yield stands at 44.5 dt/ha, which is one and a half times higher than at the same time last year," the report said.

In 2025, Russia harvested the third-largest grain volume in the country’s history reaching over 144 mln tons.