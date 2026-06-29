Upcoming US-Iranian consultations may be important — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the upcoming consultations on implementing the US-Iranian memorandum of understanding, due to take place in Doha on June 30, may be important.

"The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not. We’ll see," he told reporters at the White House. "But we are winning militarily, it’s almost won militarily."

The US leader made it clear that the consultations will, among other things, touch upon the question of the Iranian nuclear program. In his words, the US negotiating team has either departed to Qatar or is about to depart.

Earlier in the day, the US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social page that Iran had requested a meeting with the US, and the talks will take place on Tuesday in Doha. In his words, Washington will send its envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the talks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said an Iranian delegation would travel to Qatar soon to consult on the US-Iranian memorandum, but no meetings or negotiations with US representatives are planned.