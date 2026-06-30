Iraq opposes Israeli aggression in Lebanon — envoy

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Iraq opposes Israeli aggression in Lebanon, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Dr. Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa told TASS.

"The position of Iraq is always clear that we are against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, of Lebanese territories, against the Israeli aggression on Lebanon," the diplomat said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to Washington, announced a framework agreement on June 26 following five rounds of negotiations. Under the agreement, Israeli forces will initially transfer control of two areas south and north of the Litani River to the Lebanese army.