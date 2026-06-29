France, Oman to jointly participate in mine clearance operations in Hormuz — Macron

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. France and Oman have agreed to jointly participate in mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron said following talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

"We have decided, together and in coordination with our partners, to take part in mine clearance operations in the waterway in order to ensure the security of maritime routes and guarantee free and unconditional passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Macron wrote on X.

According to the French president, the two leaders also agreed to continue efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.