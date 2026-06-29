Italian publishing house launches series dedicated to Russian literature

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Italy’s publishing house Visione Editore has presented a large-scale book series "Giants of Russian Culture" (I Giganti della cultura russa), dedicated to the great works of Russian literature, Italian journalist Andrea Lucidi, a correspondent for the independent Italian TV channel Visione TV, associated with the publishing house, told TASS.

"The series was launched very recently, in May," he said.

The project includes 12 books by Russian authors, and some of them will be presented to the Italian reader for the first time.

The authors include Fyodor Sologub, Alexander Kuprin, Ivan Bunin, Andrey Bely.

"The initiative is especially significant in the current European environment, when Russian culture often becomes hostage to the political climate," Lucidi said.

According to him, this project "can be considered as an important cultural gesture of Italy. Russian classics are being revisited by the Italian publishing house at a time of tension between Russia and Europe, inviting readers to discover both well-known and little-known works by Russian writers," the journalist noted.

The series will be updated with new works on a monthly basis. The publishing house said that "Russian literature remains one of the deepest and most significant traditions of world culture, and its works continue to speak to the reader regardless of the political situation."

Lucidi has been permanently residing in Russia since 2022, covering the special military operation. In 2024, he asked President Vladimir Putin to grant him citizenship because of persecution in his homeland, and in 2025, the journalist received it.