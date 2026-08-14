Russian movie Major Grom: The Game wins three awards at Chinese action film festival

SHANGHAI, August 14. /TASS/. Russian film Major Grom: The Game, based on comics from Russian publisher Bubble, won three awards at the 7th Jackie Chan International Action Film Week in China, the publisher’s Development Director Nina Potseluiko told TASS.

The Russian film was among the event’s major international winners. "The film won awards for Best Action Film, Best Action Screenplay and Best Editing," she said. Major Grom: The Game won three "Steel Man" awards.

Artem Gabrelyanov, Nikolay Shishkin and Ekaterina Krasner, the film’s screenwriters, won the award for Best Screenplay, while Dmitry Korabelnikov, the film’s editor, won the Best Editing award.

The 7th Jackie Chan International Action Film Week took place in Harbin from August 10 to 12. The event brings together action-film creators from different countries and provides an international platform for professional exchange and promotion of the genre.

The film festival was founded by actor Jackie Chan and the organizing committee of the Shanghai International Film Festival.