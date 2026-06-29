MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The city of Druzhkovka is in the most difficult situation in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), having no electrical power, water and gas supply, the head of the Kiev-controlled military administration of the region, Vadim Filashkin, said.

"As far as the city of Druzhkovka is concerned <…> this is where the situation is the most difficult. The city has absolutely no gas, water and power supply," he told the Rada television channel.

In his words, evacuation continues in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the process includes mandatory government directives for some areas. He urged residents to "flee" the region.

"Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse day by day," he added.

On June 26, security officials told TASS that the Russian armed forces have intensified their pressure on the Ukrainian military in the city of Druzhkovka, forcing Ukraine to deploy reserve forces to the city. On June 28, Russian President Vladimir Putins aid that the Russian armed forces have approached the settlement of Alexeyevo-Druzhkovka, and Druzhkovka itself will be the next.