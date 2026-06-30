Extensive economic growth has been exhausted, new technologies needed — Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Sberbank CEO German Gref said that the potential for extensive economic growth has been exhausted and that the introduction of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), is necessary.

"Extensive growth has been exhausted, and capacity utilization is at its limit. Accordingly, new technologies need to be introduced. And, of course, artificial intelligence lies at the heart of these technologies," he said at the lender's annual shareholders' meeting.

In addition, he stressed that investments are needed to implement new technologies. "But in order to introduce these technologies, investments are required. And, of course, modernization of production, the creation of new production cycles - all of that also requires investment," Gref noted.