Russia informs UN of identified suspects in strike on bus carrying Belarusian children

UN, June 30. /TASS/. Russian investigative authorities identify individuals involved in the drone strike on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens and file charges against them, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"Numerous pieces of evidence found at the attack site confirm the drone’s Ukrainian origin. The involvement of Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Unmanned Systems Forces R. Brovdi ('Magyar') and Head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate O. Ivashchenko in this terrorist act has been established. They provided targeting support and issued the order to strike children," Yevstigneyeva said.

"The direct perpetrators have also been identified. <…> All of them have been placed on an international wanted list," she added.