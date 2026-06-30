US will support efforts to restore unity in Libya — top diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The US administration intends to work with partners to support efforts to restore unity in Libya, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following a meeting with Deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army Saddam Haftar in Washington on Monday.

Rubio said on the social media platform X that he had discussed with Haftar "unifying Libya's military and building the conditions for lasting peace."

"The US will continue working with Libyan leaders and international partners to support a more peaceful, unified, and prosperous Libya," Rubio added.