Putin convenes meeting of government officials, Russian oil majors on fuel situation

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s gasoline stocks currently amount to 1.7 million metric tons, which is almost equal to last year’s level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on domestic fuel supplies on Sunday.

Apart from relevant deputy prime ministers and senior economy officials, the meeting was attended by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, and representatives of oil majors, including Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft, Surgutneftegaz, and Transneft.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the head of state.

Impact of Ukrainian strikes

Putin authorized efforts to minimize the impact of Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian civilian facilities: "I would like to reiterate that the impact from terrorist attacks on our civilian facilities and infrastructure should be minimized."

Oil refineries and fuel stockpiles

The capacities of the country’s largest oil refineries are currently being used at maximum levels, with smaller refineries also engaged, the Russian president said. "According to estimates, the production of basic fuels should exceed the June figures as early as July," he noted.

Besides, earlier accumulated fuel stocks are available in the domestic market, Putin revealed.

Even as Russia has tapped fuel reserves, gasoline reserves remain almost at last year’s levels, the head of state said: "According to data from the Energy Ministry, gasoline stockpiles currently amount to 1.7 million metric tons <…>, down a mere 4% from the same period last year."

While motorists and businesses are still facing problems, Russia’s leading fuel companies, including private ones, have shown themselves as reliable partners of the state, Putin noted: "Extraordinary tasks that arise are being solved promptly and effectively, in the interests of the country and our citizens."

Stabilization measures

The authorities and oil companies have prepared additional proposals regarding fuel supplies to the domestic market, Putin continued: "Jointly with oil companies, additional proposals regarding fuel supplies to the domestic market have been prepared."

The president urged systemic measures to stabilize the Russian fuel market: "Overall, I think it is necessary to take systemic measures that would match the scale of the current challenges to stabilize the fuel market."

Putin emphasized the need to provide agrarians with fuel on schedule: "Harvest depends on that."

Potential ban on diesel exports

A full ban on diesel exports is currently being considered, Putin shared: "A temporary ban on gasoline and jet fuel exports has been introduced in the interests of domestic consumers. Imposing a full ban on diesel exports too is being considered."